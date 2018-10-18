Proclaimed offenders arrested in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: A proclaimed offender was arrested from Jarma locality here on Wednesday. Station House Officer Jarma, Waqar Ahmed, along with a police party raided a house on the Ilyas Masjid Road and arrested Mohammad Nazir.
Mohammad Nazir, who hails from Orakzai district, had been on the run since 2016 after shooting a man dead in Lahore. A murder case was registered against the fugitive in Raiwind Police Station. The Punjab police have been contacted in this regard to complete the proceedings for his handover.
