Death toll of Kashmore accident now 10

SUKKUR: One more victim of Tuesday’s train accident in Kashmor, died on Wednesday taking the death toll of the tragedy to 10.The accident had left six people injured including the rickshaw driver Asghar Lashari who did not succumb to his Wounds. The accident had occurred near Kashmor when Khushal Khan Khattack Express collided with an overloaded rickshaw trying to cross the level crossing. A large number of area residents attended the funeral of the rickshaw driver. Talking to media, PPP leader Dr Sohrab Sarki demanded payment of compensation to the heirs of the victims of the accident.