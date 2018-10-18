Thu October 18, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 18, 2018

PHC summons professor in paper marking case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned a professor today (Thursday) in a writ petition of a candidate of the entrance test for medical colleges of the province for not giving her marks of six correct answers in the English paper conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim summoned the English professor of Edwardes College, who declared the candidate's six correct answers as wrong in the English paper during checking of the paper.

The bench issued a notice in a writ petition of Arooj, who got 450 marks in the test. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that had the professor not cut 20 marks from the candidate for her six correct answers, she would have qualified for admission to the medical college.

During the hearing, the court also observed that the court is also going to summon the principal of the college and action should be taken against such a professor who even declared answers of easy questions as wrong. Earlier, the bench summoned executive director ETEA, DG NAB and director FIA and they appeared in the court.

Justice Qaiser Rashid questioned the ETEA executive director as to why complaints were regularly coming against the ETEA and the test was cancelled thrice due to improper arrangements, paper leaks and bad weather. The judge remarked that students' precious time had been wasted due to the delay in conducting the entrance test for medical colleges.

