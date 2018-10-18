Moot on emerging challenges in developing economies concludes

Islamabad: Two-day International Conference on ` Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE)’ organised by Bahria University concluded here, says a press release.

The conference highlighted the issues related to innovation and new venture creation, organizational diversity and managing a new form of organization and the financial crisis. Federal Minister for Sciences & Technology Azam Sawati presided over the session as the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

While speaking to the audience, minister said that it is heartening to know that the ECODE conference has attracted a good number of researchers from all around the globe and had high number of submissions. He appreciated the BU efforts in organizing this international conference and highlighted important aspects concerning creative and innovative business ventures which needs an initial investment. He added that the government of Pakistan is well aware of this fact and is investing in all aspects of human resource development and its management.

Earlier in his address, Rector of Bahria University Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Shafiq HI(M) expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his presence in the ceremony. He said that Bahria University thrives on the unrelenting passion to promote and sustain research culture in Pakistan, nurturing scholars both academically and pragmatically. He added that the conference significantly bearded on our vision which is duly recognized by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Prominent distinguished speakers from USA, Turkey, Netherlands, and Pakistan participated in the conference.