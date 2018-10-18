Thu October 18, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 18, 2018

BCCI’S refusal: WADA starts process to make ICC non-compliant

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) failure to convince one of its member boards - the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - to allow dope testing of its cricketers by the country’s anti-doping watchdog, NADA, has prompted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to set in motion the process to make the ICC noncompliant to its revised ‘Code’ for signatories, which came into effect in April this year.

The WADA had set October 4 as the deadline for the ICC to convince the BCCI to make its cricketers available to the NADA for sample collection. Since the ICC failed to adhere to the cut-off date, WADA has decided to act.

WADA, in an email communication with TOI, informed that the ICC’s case will be referred to its independent ‘Compliance Review Committee’ (CRC), which is expected to meet in Lausanne early next year.

