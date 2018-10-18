Faisalabad to host Inter-Division TT from tomorrow

FAISALABAD: Under joint arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and a local hotel, three day Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship will be played from October 19 to 21 at the Crescent Sports Complex here.

This was disclosed by Divisional Commissioner, Asif Iqbal Ch while talking to media h here on Wednesday. Divisional Sports Officer Ch Tariq Nazir and General Manager of the hotel Saqib Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner lauded the valuable collaboration of the hotel for holding this championship and added that the culture of sports could be raised with the active participation and cooperation of the community.

Giving details of the arrangements for holding the championship, Commissioner informed that 135 players from nine Divisions of the Punjab province will participate in the event. He informed that the competitions of women open

The opening ceremony would be held at Crescent Sports Complex while closing ceremony would be held at the local hotel on October 21. Responding to different questions Commissioner said that sports calendar had been made for holding competitions of different games in Faisalabad division and now activities of the various sports events would be seen in the sports grounds as well as in complexes.

He said that promotion of hockey, cricket, kabaddi and other sports is their top priority and divisional administration would utilize all resources to facilitate the players for their encouragement. On the occasion Divisional Sports Officer informed that championship would he held under the PTTF rules.