Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Sports

SA
Sardar Akhtar
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Faisalabad to host Inter-Division TT from tomorrow

FAISALABAD: Under joint arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and a local hotel, three day Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship will be played from October 19 to 21 at the Crescent Sports Complex here.

This was disclosed by Divisional Commissioner, Asif Iqbal Ch while talking to media h here on Wednesday. Divisional Sports Officer Ch Tariq Nazir and General Manager of the hotel Saqib Ahmad were also present on the occasion. 

Commissioner lauded the valuable collaboration of the hotel for holding this championship and added that the culture of sports could be raised with the active participation and cooperation of the community.

Giving details of the arrangements for holding the championship, Commissioner informed that 135 players from nine Divisions of the Punjab province will participate in the event. He informed that the competitions of women open

The opening ceremony would be held at Crescent Sports Complex while closing ceremony would be held at the local hotel on October 21. Responding to different questions Commissioner said that sports calendar had been made for holding competitions of different games in Faisalabad division and now activities of the various sports events would be seen in the sports grounds as well as in complexes. 

He said that promotion of hockey, cricket, kabaddi and other sports is their top priority and divisional administration would utilize all resources to facilitate the players for their encouragement. On the occasion Divisional Sports Officer informed that championship would he held under the PTTF rules.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral