Chinese auto giant enters Pakistan

LAHORE: Master Motors Ltd, in a joint venture partnership with Changan International, China’s top automobile maker, has officially launched a range of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) at their first authorised dealership in the provincial capital of Punjab, a statement said. The statement said Changan Bilal Automobiles, the joint venture company, have initially put on sale Changan M9, a pick-up, and Changan Karavan, a passenger van. The statement said that with an ex-factory price tag of Rs919,000, Changan M9 is a 9x5 foot 1-ton pick-up with a class leading C10 gasoline engine having 1000 cc 16-valve dual overhead cam (DOHC).