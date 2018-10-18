Chinese auto giant enters Pakistan    

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Master Motors Ltd, in a joint venture partnership with Changan International, China’s top automobile maker, has officially launched a range of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) at their first authorised dealership in the provincial capital of Punjab, a statement said. The statement said Changan Bilal Automobiles, the joint venture company, have initially put on sale Changan M9, a pick-up, and Changan Karavan, a passenger van. The statement said that with an ex-factory price tag of Rs919,000, Changan M9 is a 9x5 foot 1-ton pick-up with a class leading C10 gasoline engine having 1000 cc 16-valve dual overhead cam (DOHC).
LAHORE: Master Motors Ltd, in a joint venture partnership with Changan International, China’s top automobile maker, has officially launched a range of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) at their first authorised dealership in the provincial capital of Punjab, a statement said. The statement said Changan Bilal Automobiles, the joint venture company, have initially put on sale Changan M9, a pick-up, and Changan Karavan, a passenger van. The statement said that with an ex-factory price tag of Rs919,000, Changan M9 is a 9x5 foot 1-ton pick-up with a class leading C10 gasoline engine having 1000 cc 16-valve dual overhead cam (DOHC).
Comments