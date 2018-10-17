Minister says mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Pakistan Mobile Union held a meeting with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Hammad Azhar assured the delegation that the government will not block the handsets and also allow them to continue trade in used mobile phones from other countries after law amendment for the particular trade.

Meanwhile, a government official told The News that the decision of cellular handsets IMEI blocking after 20th October is being postponed. In this regard, an official statement from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is expected soon for extension the date for a week or more.