Kickers, Army move up in Women Soccer

LAHORE: National Women’s Football Championship got under way here at the Model Town ground on Tuesday.In the first match of the event Karachi Kickers thrashed Baloachistan 4-0. Quratulain Hameed scored 3 goals while Rimsha netted Once.In the second match of the day Pakistan Army outclassed KP 12-0. Roshnan and Swaiba scored 3 goals each while Mishal, Fatima Kiran and Nina scored 2 goals each.IG Police (retd) Khalid Latif graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest.