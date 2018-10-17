Squash: Farida, Melissa reach final

LAHORE: Farida Mohamed of Egypt and Melissa Alves of France have qualified for the final of the ladies category of the Faletti’s International Women Squash Championship being held here at a local hotel under the auspices of the Punjab Squash Association.

On Tuesday, the semifinals of the females were held and Farida of Egypt took just 16 minutes to take control of the court. It can also be said that she did not let Pakistan’s Moqaddas Ashraf settle for a moment in the court and won the match with little trouble in straight three games.

In the second semi-final France’s Melissa had to fight for win against Egypt’s Meena Naseer 3-1. Melissa won the opening game but Menna bounce back in the game winning the second game. After that Melissa acted quickly to go one game ahead by winning the third game and then it was all out tussle of attack and counterattack from both the girls but in the end Melissa won the fourth game and the match.

Results: Farida Mohamed (EGY) beat Moqaddas Ashraf (PAK) 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 (16 mins). Melissa Alves (Fra) beat Menna Nasser (Egy) 11-3, 4-11, 11-5, 13-11 (32mins).