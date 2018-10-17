Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Business

A
APP
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SEZs construction breakthrough likely next month

ISLAMABAD: A major breakthrough regarding early start of construction work at Rashakai and other economic zones across the country is expected during the Prime Minister's visit to China next month, an official said on Tuesday.

“The government had already issued directives to the concerned authorities to remove all the obstacles to ensure early launch of Rashakai Economic Zone,” Hassan Daud Butt, Project Director China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said while talking to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He said the governments of both Pakistan and China had agreed that under the second phase of CPEC, nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be constructed in all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, FATA, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to boost industrialisation across the country.

Butt said the land acquiring process for Rashakai Economic Zone, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district, was in progress and so far 2,000 acres of land had been acquired.

In the zone, the government would facilitate various local as well as foreign investors to establish their industries in different sectors including food packing, value-addition of fresh fruits and vegetables, textile stitching and netting, and other industries, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor official said.

He added that construction of industries in these Special Economic Zoness would not only help increase in economic activities in the country but also help boost country’s export besides creating hundreds of thousands employment opportunities.

Giving details about the geographical location of Rashakai Economic Zone, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project director said it was 65 kilometers away

from the airport and dryport,

25 kilometers from railway station, 15 kilometer from city center, and only five kilometer away from motorway.

Replying to a question, Butt said the proposal of establishing special economic zone in Rashakai was given by the provincial government, and the federal government had nothing do to with the selection of the location for the zone.

With respect to other projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Butt said China was making investment of over $56 billion in various projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan, out of which $34 billion was being spent on energy projects, most of which were either complete or in final stages.

Further, he said $24 billion worth of investment was being materialised in infrastructure and other sectors of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral