Woman defeats son in Muzaffargarh by-polls

MUZAFFARGARH: In an unusual contest for a provincial assembly seat in Punjab on Sunday, a woman in Muzaffargarh defeated her opponent — her son. Zehra Batool, who was contesting the by-election from PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, defeated her son Haroon Sultan Bukhari — an independent candidate. According to unofficial results of the by-polls held on October 14, Batool received 24,019 votes in the PP-272 constituency. Bukhari stood second with 17,072 votes.