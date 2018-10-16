German ambassador lauds govt priorities

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Germany Martin Kobler, who called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Monday, lauded the initiative of PTI government to accord top most priority to important subjects of health, education and environment.

He also appreciated the anti-corruption agenda of the government and the drive for institutional reforms, assuring full cooperation of the German government to further those objectives.

The ambassador said he was striving for resumption of Lufthansa, the German airlines, operations from Pakistan as there was marked improvement of security situation in the country. The German envoy also briefed the federal minister about his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas of Pakistan.

The minister extended his gratitude to the German envoy for visiting those areas and said his visit was manifestation of better and improved security situation in Pakistan, which would help in transforming the perception regarding Pakistan among the global community.

Meanwhile the federal minister for information and broadcasting issued directives for verification of educational degrees of the employees of state-run TV and radio recruited after 2008. In a statement the minister said that the three-member board being constituted for this purpose would be headed by director general Internal Publicity Wing.