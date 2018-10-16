Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing

National

October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

German ambassador lauds govt priorities

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Germany Martin Kobler, who called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Monday, lauded the initiative of PTI government to accord top most priority to important subjects of health, education and environment.

He also appreciated the anti-corruption agenda of the government and the drive for institutional reforms, assuring full cooperation of the German government to further those objectives.

The ambassador said he was striving for resumption of Lufthansa, the German airlines, operations from Pakistan as there was marked improvement of security situation in the country. The German envoy also briefed the federal minister about his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas of Pakistan.

The minister extended his gratitude to the German envoy for visiting those areas and said his visit was manifestation of better and improved security situation in Pakistan, which would help in transforming the perception regarding Pakistan among the global community.

Meanwhile the federal minister for information and broadcasting issued directives for verification of educational degrees of the employees of state-run TV and radio recruited after 2008. In a statement the minister said that the three-member board being constituted for this purpose would be headed by director general Internal Publicity Wing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Photos & Videos

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down