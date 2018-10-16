AC allows Punjab to auction Dar’s plots

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Monday authorised the Punjab government to auction off assets of absconding former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a case pertaining to possession of assets beyond his known sources of income.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its report over the possession of Dar’s three plots in the names of Ali Mustafa Dar, Tabussam Dar and Ishaq Dar but the vehicle of Dar could not be ascertained.

The Accountability Court ordered sale of the three plots and handed over their possession to the provincial government, which can either auction them off or keep them in its possession

The progress report on the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar s assets was submitted in the accountability court on Wednesday. The seizure of Dar s assets was ordered after he did not appear before the accountability court in a case pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.