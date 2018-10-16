Billions found in dead man’s bank accounts

KARACHI: After a series of mysterious deposits in bank accounts of several unsuspecting individuals across the country, yet another transaction worth billions of rupees was detected in fake bank accounts of a man from Karachi on Monday.

Except this time, the man in question had died years ago. Iqbal Aaraiyn, who passed away on May 9, 2014, had three bank accounts mysteriously opened on his name after his death. A total of Rs4.6 billion worth of transactions were found to have been conducted through these fake accounts, sources familiar with the matter said.

A number of deposits such as this have surfaced in recent days, as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues its probe in a high-profile money laundering case involving fictitious ‘benami’ bank accounts.

The agency earlier this month traced a trade account of a student from Larkana with millions of rupees, a week after it found Rs2 billion in a food vendor’s bank account. An unsuspecting man from Hyderabad recently woke up an overnight millionaire when he found Rs49,954,432 listed on his ATM slip.