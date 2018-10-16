Zainab murder case: LHC to hear plea for convict’s public execution

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of the Punjab Home secretary in connection with a petition seeking direction for public hanging of murderer of seven year old Zainab. The bench comprising Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed and Justice Shehbaz Rizvi was hearing the petition of Amin Ansari, father of Zainab, who was raped and murdered in Kasur. The petitioner through his counsel Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry pleaded that the convict, Imran Ali, is a serial killer and will be hanged on Wednesday. Ansari submitted that all appeals of the convict had been dismissed by the high court, supreme court and president of Pakistan. He said the trial court had also issued death warrants of the convict for October 17. He had stated that Section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 empowered the government to hang a convict publicly, complaining that the government was not complying with the law available on the subject. The petitioner has asked the court to order the government to ensure that the convict is hanged publicly to satisfy the requirement of deterrence in society. Previously, the high court on a similar petition by Amin had referred the matter to the government. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court directed Punjab home secretary to appear in person before the court today. Meanwhile, a notification was issued by jail authorities for the last meeting ofconvict Imran with his family. The last meeting will be held in the jail premises on October 16 at 12pm, a police officer said. According to the instructions issued by prison officers, no more than 50 persons are allowed to meet the death row inmate. Those who will visit the jail to meet Imran will be liable to carry their national identity cards.