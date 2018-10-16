Wrestler Inayat greeted for winning bronze

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) have congratulated wrestler Inayat Ullah for winning bronze medal in 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “He has made history for the winning of first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of Pakistan Wrestling Federation for this great honor. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historical achievement,” they said.