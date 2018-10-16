Wrestler Inayat greeted for winning bronze

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) have congratulated wrestler Inayat Ullah for winning bronze medal in 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “He has made history for the winning of first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of Pakistan Wrestling Federation for this great honor. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historical achievement,” they said.
LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) have congratulated wrestler Inayat Ullah for winning bronze medal in 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “He has made history for the winning of first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of Pakistan Wrestling Federation for this great honor. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historical achievement,” they said.
Comments