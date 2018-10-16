Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Opinion

M Zeb Khan
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The cricket metaphor

Imran Khan, our much-celebrated PM, draws heavily on cricket as a metaphor to share his views about the way he conducts himself in politics and his vision for how he will put the country back on track.

This is understandable as he has had a long cricketing history, which pops up in his mind now and then whenever the chips are down or when his stars are shining. However, he should know that the world of cricket and the world of government/politics have far more differences than anything worthwhile in common.

A metaphor has as much illuminating power to reveal the truth as it has to conceal and confuse it. Poetry is considered futile without metaphor and the latter has also gained preeminence in political discourse and science. It describes a social reality by using a ‘stand-in’ word that is different from the one usually taken to be literal. Using metaphors for rhetorical and aesthetic purposes is a practice that is in vogue in every culture and is an effective tool of communication. But its uncritical use in making sense of some complex phenomena, such as running a government, may confound problems.

A wrong metaphor can often have profound consequences. For example, the metaphor of a ‘machine’ was extensively used as a metaphor by management scholars and practitioners of the industrial era to understand and manage bureaucratic organisations. They thought of workers as cogs in a machine that should perform the assigned tasks as and when directed under the mechanism of a well-defined hierarchical structure and formal rules/procedures. The outcome of this metaphor in thought and practice led to the dehumanisation and alienation of workers, and killed their creative spirit andinitiative.

Cricket metaphors can have similar consequences in politics and, at times, may not at all be relevant to governance. In cricket, the fall of a wicket involves the batsman going back to the pavilion to join his team; in politics, it has a different connotation. One can bowl-out only one batsman with a single delivery. But in politics, Imran Khan frequently seems to be bowling everyone out with a single ball.

The introduction of neutral empires in Pakistan’s political landscape is something we will all appreciate and aspire for. But it is not as simple as the job of a third empire in cricket. The third empires, whoever they may be, may have their own calculations and interests to serve. More importantly, winning and losing may not be as visible and decisive in politics as it is in cricket or, for that matter, in any other sporting event.

Cricket metaphors can be dangerous for IK’s thought process. Since a metaphor contains more emotional content than rational considerations, we tend to believe in slogans and symptoms as a substitute for evidence-based solutions to complex problems. The replacement of a player in cricket may lead to a turnaround in the game, but this quick-fix may not work as well in reforming public organisations.

Public organisations are socio-technical systems, with many of them interwoven, and it requires patience and a holistic approach to address their chronic problems of inefficiency and corruption. Most of the problems attributed to public servants may even have roots in the way public organisations have been designed.

The last reason why Imran Khan should no longer use cricket metaphors in political parlance is their association with an expected outcome that is quick, visible and decisive. At the end of a cricket match, some spectators have something to celebrate while others have reasons to feel down. As PM, Imran Khan will raise public expectations far too high if he continues to use these metaphors. Frustration will ensue and he will have hard time basking in his past glory.

To run a government, Imran Khan has to come out of the win-lose mindset and take everyone onboard, including the opposition, the media, and all other stakeholders.

Austerity measures and rolling some corrupt heads – though praiseworthy steps – are insufficient to make any real difference. They are akin to playing to the gallery.

The writer teaches at the Sarhad University. Email:[email protected]

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down