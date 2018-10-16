Testing troubles

I recently took the competitive examinations for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC). While the exams sought to assess the analytical capabilities of candidates, candidates raised some concerns that ought to be addressed at the earliest.

The question paper for the Islamiat exam was handwritten, which resulted in difficulties for some candidates. We often forget that punctuation is an integral part of any sentence and plays a pivotal role in conveying meaning. However, the public administration paper was marred with questions without any punctuation. This produced some confusion among candidates as many of them were unable to answer questions in an effective manner. The KPPSC should overcome these minor issues in subsequent exams as they produced problems for some candidates.

Ali Khan Mohmand

Peshawar