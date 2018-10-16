Tue October 16, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Pakistan Navy conducts maritime exercise Seaspark-18

ISLAMABAD: Opening Brief of Pakistan Navy's Major Maritime Exercise Seaspark-18 was held at Karachi during which Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented overview of the exercises which would span over two months to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and other participants.

The exercise is conducted biennially in order to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy taking cognizance of emerging regional and global challenges.

The Exercise will be conducted in Arabian Sea all along Pakistan Coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek. Pakistan Army, PAF and representatives of Ministry of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Finance are also participating in the exercise. The presentation was followed by presentation of operational plans by the Force Commanders. All operational units of Pakistan Navy including ships, submarines, aircraft, UAVs, Special Forces and Pak Marines along with elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force are participating in the exercise. Pakistan Navy is combat ready and fully committed to protect national maritime interests during peace and war.

