New ABC secretariat inaugurated

KARACHI: The new secretariat of the American Business Council of Pakistan’s was recently inaugurated by JoAnne Wagner, the US Consul General of Karachi. ABC was represented by Jamal Mir, president, and executive committee members.

In his opening remarks Mir reiterated the critical role American companies play in promoting business, creation of job opportunities, and contribution of taxes to the government.

US consul general JoAnne Wagner said that over the years, the business to business and people to people ties between the United States and Pakistan have helped reconfirm, renew and resurrect the US-Pakistan relationship. She added that she was very grateful to everyone for being a leader in those efforts. She stressed that concrete steps together could help make the US-Pakistan relationship even more positive.

ABC members have cumulative revenues of over $4.0 billion, who contribute a sizable amount to the national exchequer every year as direct and indirect taxes.