Better power system stressed

LAHORE: Electricity is one of the indicators that determines ranking of ease of doing business, said Almas Hyder, president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday.

Better electricity system would also improve this poor ranking, which is also deterring the foreign direct investment, he said. Talking to Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha, he said poor ranking of 147th in ease of doing business can be improved if Lesco makes electricity system better in Lahore.