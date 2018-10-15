Work launched on power feeder in Mingora

MINGORA: Work was launched on the Gulkada power feeder in the Mingora town of the Swat district here on Sunday to solve the low voltage problem.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Saleemur Rehman and Member Provincial Assembly Azizullah Khan performed the ceremony at a special function.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Saleemur Rehman said the people of Mingora had been facing low voltage problem since long.

The lawmaker added the work on Gulkada feeder was inaugurated to solve the power outage and low voltage issues. He said the government was taking steps to provide facilities to the people.

Sultan Rashid, an official of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, told reporters that around Rs15 million would be spent on the project. He said the power feeder on completion would facilitate around 3,000 households.