Mon October 15, 2018
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 15, 2018

Poor being protected from current economic situation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the people that the current economic situation has necessitated difficult economic decisions, but the government is trying its best to protect the poor and vulnerable.

The PM, who held a meeting with leading businessmen and economy experts of the country to discuss current economic situation and growth of the economy, expressed the views while talking to them. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Hussain Dawood, Ali S Habib, Bashir Muhammad, Arif Habib, Mian Abdullah, Tariq Segal, Khurrum Mukhtar, Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, Dr Salman Shah, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan and others.

The meeting discussed current challenges in details and way forward in steering the country out of present difficult situation and putting it on sustainable growth trajectory with an aim to implement PTI’s government reform and growth agenda. The participants, while acknowledging huge challenges that the present government has inherited appreciated the measures taken by the government to stabilise the economy and restore confidence of the business community. The delegation appreciated 05 million housing project of the present government they said would not only generate economic activities but would also help in creation of jobs and growth of allied local industries associated with the construction sector. Discussing various issues of economy, the participants presented various proposals to strengthen local industries and provide them with level playing field in order to make Pakistani products internationally competitive.

They assured the Prime Minister that business community of the country would provide its full support to the government towards implementing its reform agenda and overcoming current economic challenges.

The meeting also discussed in detail various short, medium and long term measures to promote vital sectors of economy such as agriculture and industry on one hand, and to plug the holes that were continuously draining the economy, on the other. The prime minister thanked the delegation for their valuable input. He said that the input of the business community would help the government remove bottlenecks in way to attracting investment and ensure growth of industry in the country.

