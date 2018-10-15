Shooting at toddler’s Texas birthday party leaves 4 dead

WASHINGTON: A dispute between members of two families at a toddler´s first birthday party in Texas erupted into gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth wounded, police confirmed Sunday.

The fight broke out Saturday evening in a house in the small town of Taft, on the Gulf Coast near the city of Corpus Christi, said Sergeant Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to the four men found dead at the scene, a fifth was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Brandley said in a briefing posted on social media. The man´s condition was unknown.

Other details were scant. It was unclear what had touched off the dispute. Brandley said the Texas Ranger law enforcement agency was leading an investigation.