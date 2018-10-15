Mon October 15, 2018
National

HQ
Hasnain Qaisrani
October 15, 2018

PP-292 by-polls: Low turnout but good response from female voters

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Apart from low turnout in PP-292 by-polls, an encouraging ratio of female voters came to the polling stations to cast their votes in the semi-tribal area.

In the past, the minimum ratio of female voters had been using their right to vote, but on Sunday good response was observed. According to senior analyst Muhammad Ashraf Buzdar, it is the part of gradual awareness and education among the women in the area that would also get further boost in the future.

He said that out of total 105 polling stations, only seven were meant for female voters while 91 polling stations were combined. The analyst suggested that the number of polling stations for female voters should be increased to encourage them in future.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen at Choti Zarin after casting vote at a polling station at the Veterinary Hospital, PML-N contestant for PP-292 Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that the voters and supporters would react if the mandate was stolen while no one would be allowed to expel the polling agents during counting of votes. He claimed that he had not lost the general elections, instead his polling bags and votes were shown missing. But, this time we had planned to guard each bag and vote, he added. Leghari said that due to the wrong policies of PM Imran Khan, the masses had been fed up with him.

It must be mentioned that 105 polling stations had been established in the constituency from where Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari had won the general elections with narrow margin of 253 from his rival Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari. Meanwhile, RPO Omar Sheikh visited different polling stations and expressed his satisfaction over the law and order situation.

