Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Opinion

Mubarak Ali
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Europe vs the people without history

European society emerged from the darkness of the Middle Ages and transformed on a fresh basis after the Renaissance and the Reformation, which revitalised it with new concepts.

These movements also led to the Scientific Revolution, the Enlightenment, the French Revolution, and the Industrial Revolution, which inspired European powers to expand their civilisational influence by conquering and occupying Asian and African countries. The basic objective for consolidating imperial power was to strengthen the authority of European countries to either distort the history of the colonised people or rewrite their history from their own point of view, creating the superiority of imperial culture and demeaning the traditions and values of the vanquished nations.

In the lectures he delivered in the 1820s, Hegel announced that only European history had the vision and energy to understand God’s designs and accomplish them successfully. According to Hegel, the rest of the world would either become part of the European historical process or remain ‘history-less’, playing no role in shaping world history.

However, Hegel’s prediction proved to be wrong because the emerging forces brought to light the narratives of marginalised elements who weren’t given any place in history.

Through archaeology, the remains of ancient and forgotten civilisations – such as the Mesopotamian, Egyptian, Indus Valley, Chinese, Indian, Greek and Roman civilisations – were excavated.

These remains and artefacts dazzled the world as they reflected a highly sophisticated approach to architecture, painting, sculpture and town planning. When ancient scripts were deciphered, they opened portals to new insights about the religious ideas, social structure and political system of these ancient civilisations. These excavations enriched world history and inspired modern nations.

Another important phenomenon that changed the concept of culture and civilisation was the development of anthropology. In search of new cultures, traditions, values, and ways of life, a large number of anthropologists visited those parts of the world that were inhabited by tribes and aboriginal people.

Equipped with new technology and knowledge, they travelled to forests in South America and made contact with tribes that were living in isolation. Many anthropologists also interacted with the tribes who lived in the Caribbean islands and the islands of the Pacific Ocean.

They also went on to study Australian aborigines and the people who inhabited small islands in South East Asia.

The discoveries made by these anthropologists were quite remarkable. Their studies revealed the diversity in the culture, customs, traditions and habits of people who were living and enjoying a peaceful life within their own environments. These studies also indicated how inventive people were.

Anthropological discoveries brought to the fore values and norms that were unfamiliar to old civilisations. As a result, history no longer remained confined to the European model. It broadened its scope to accommodate marginalised people and made them into history-makers. They were no longer passive elements, and played an active and vibrant role in shaping their own destiny.

The colonised nations reacted to the efforts of imperial powers to write their history and ignore their past achievements. The spirit of nationalism, which was created as a result of foreign domination, compelled them to trace the roots of their own history and construct it through nationalistic inspirations.

Since history is the basis of national identity, historians of colonised nations revived the glory of the past to build confidence in their fight for independence. Old manuscripts were collected, classical literature was published and indigenous history was taught in educational institutions.

History has become a passion for nations, tribes, and ethnic and religious groups, who search for their historical origins in order to face modern challenges. The history of marginalised groups is not only written by professional historians, but also by those who belonged to these groups.

With time, history-writing has become increasingly popular, and is challenging Europe’s domination of historiography and its arrogance about past knowledge.

The history of black people in the US has become a separate field and black historians have emphasised their contribution to America’s economic and cultural development. As slaves, they worked in southern plantations where they endured pain and suffering even though they made these plantations economically prosperous.

The most important aspect of black history is that black people didn’t remain passive. They struggled for their rights and achieved them at the cost of immense sacrifices. Through music, they expressed their inner dilemmas and, consequently, made a remarkable contribution to American music.

Similarly, the Dalits weren’t accepted within the domain of Hindu civilisation as they belonged to the lowest caste in Indian society. For centuries, they have endured a humiliating past.

Keeping in view their marginalised status in society, Dalits intellectuals and politicians inspired the community to struggle for their human rights and flout all those traditions and customs that oppressed them and crushed their ambitions to achieve human dignity.

As a result, the growing awareness among Dalits about their rights is changing India’s political complexion. There is now some hope that they might overthrow India’s centuries-old caste system. Those who were believed to be ‘history-less’ are now playing an active role in shaping their own history.

The writer is a veteran historian and scholar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed