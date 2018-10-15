Mon October 15, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Razi demands age verification tests of badminton players

KARACHI: Former Pakistan coach Raziuddin on Sunday claimed that overage players had been fielded by most of the units in Punjab Junior Badminton Championship and National Junior Badminton Championship.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said if age verification was not conducted it could invite international sanctions. “The results of Punjab and National Junior Badminton Championships 2018 are not acceptable due to participation of players with fake age certificates in boys under-14, under-16 and under-18 events,” Razi said.

“In both championships, 98 per cent shuttlers appeared in categories in which they did not fall in reality. They had bogus birth certificates or amended form–B from NADRA. Their physical appearance did not match with the certificates they possessed,” Razi claimed.

He said all junior players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a few from Punjab and Sindh fell in the fake age class. “I appreciate Balochistan who fielded genuine players,” he said.

“Amer Janjua, Mahad Bin Rafay and Mubariz Bin Rafay represented Punjab. They play in my academy and belong to Rawalpindi. They were applauded by crowd and Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) officials for their performance and their genuine age. Amer Janjua lost in semi-finals of boys under-14 Punjab junior event and reached quarter-finals of National Juniors,” he said.

Razi added it would be a great loss of real talent if this practice continued. He said PBF seemed to be helpless. “The federation must take strict action and conduct medical tests of the suspicious players. The guilty should be banned,” he demanded. Razi said Raza Ali and Saad Amir played in Dubai International 2018 but when they were fielded in Punjab and National Junior Championship both were criticised by the badminton community.

“Saad Amir played in Under-14 while Raza Ali in Under-16 but they never looked genuine,” he said.

He suggested that for such players PBF should carry out TW3 MRI wrist test. “There are many other advance medical tests like DNA, blood and ossification but those are very expensive. The state authorities may also be contacted to form a faultless system for registration of birth date,” he said.

“I know secretary PBF Wajid Ali wants to do something good for the game. In order to rectify the system the PBF can get my services,” Razi said.

