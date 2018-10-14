Varsities’ teachers to observe black day

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) has announced to observe black day against the humiliating behaviour of NAB towards teachers. “We consider the NAB’s action as insult to the entire teaching community. Fapuasa also condemns the victimisation of faculty members by some vice chancellors in KP,” said Prof Dr Iqbal Munir, provincial president of Fapuasa.