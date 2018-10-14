Talented students get ‘Student of the Year’ award

PESHAWAR: The Jang Media Group in collaboration with Jubilee Insurance held Student of the Year Award at the Nishtar Hall here on Saturday.

About 80 male and female students from all over the province, who had secured positions, were given awards and certificates.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s spokesperson Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was the chief guest on the occasion.

Former squash player Qamar Zaman, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faiz Mohammad, General Secretary of Peshawar High Court Bar Association Yasir Khattak, Director Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Additional Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Baloch, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Prof Dr Fazlur Rehman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal, Mehboobur Hassan of the Jang Media Group, Daily The Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, students and their parents were present in large number.

The students also presented tableaus and delivered speeches.

Addressing the gathering, BISE Chairman Prof Dr Fazlur Rehman congratulated the students and their parents on their success.

He also thanked the Jang Media Group for holding the function to encourage the talented students. He urged the students to pay heed to their studies as the country’s future belonged to them.