Sun October 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

Doctor shot dead in Kohat

KOHAT: Gunmen shot dead a doctor in Kalo Khan Banda Chowk on Saturday, official sources said. They said that Dr Naeem Khan along with his uncle Abidur Rehman was on his way to his in-laws house when his father-in-law Mehboob Khan allegedly opened fire on him. As a result, he was killed on the spot. The accused managed to flee the scene. Motive behind the incident was stated to be a domestic dispute. The body was shifted to the Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital for autopsy. Dr Naeem Khan had been performing duty at a private hospital in Islamabad as child specialist. The police registered the case and started investigation. PESHAWAR: A junior national champion and international player of table tennis was robbed at gunpoint in Manakrao in the limits of the Pishtakhara Police Station Saturday noon. Fahad Khwaja, who is also student of the University of Engineering and Technology, told The News that he had come to Qayyum Stadium for practice and later visited his class fellow in Manakrao Swati. He said two men on motorbike snatched his cellphone at around 12 noon. “When I tried to resist, one of the riders pointed his gun at me and escaped,” Fahad Khwaja said. He said many people were present in the vicinity but the daring snatchers managed to escape unchallenged. The incidents of snatching, robberies and burglaries have recorded an increase over the last many months in all parts of Peshawar. Despite the claims of the police that a number

