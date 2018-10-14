40 suspects held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 40 suspected persons during crackdown against the outlaws in the district on Saturday.

Official sources said that the police launched search and strike operations in Kharmatu, Bhorra Garhi, Dheri Banda, Dhoda and its adjacent areas and arrested 40 suspects. The law-enforcers also seized eight pistols, seven magazines, 850 cartridges and 260 grams of hashish. The ladies police, sniffer dogs and officials of the bomb disposal unit took part in the operation.