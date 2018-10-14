Man kills sister in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A brother allegedly murdered his sister for honour at Wijwan village on Saturday.

Safdar doubted that his sister Sajida had developed relations with a villager. On the day of the incident, he allegedly shot his sister dead when she was sleeping. Kassesay police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

11 criminals held: Police Saturday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals, including some proclaimed offenders, in the areas of Pindi Bhattian, Kassesay, Vanike Tarar and Hafizabad city.

According to the police, the accused were involved in theft, robbery, and narcotics cases. Booty worth thousands of rupees and a huge a cache of narcotics were recovered from the accused. Police of different station have registered cases against the accused.