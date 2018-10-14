Faisal Raza Abidi sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi was presented before the court of district and sessions judge Nasir Sohail on Saturday.

During the hearing, the sessions judge ordered Faisal Raza be sent to prison on judicial remand.

The former senator was arrested on October 10 after he appeared before the Supreme Court's two-judge bench over anti-judiciary remarks made by him in an interview.

Three cases were registered against Faisal Raza for allegedly defaming the judiciary and using threatening language.

He was granted bail in the first two cases, after which the third was filed by the police at the Secretariat Police Station.

At the hearing on Saturday, the sessions judge commented on the former senator being charged under Section 7 ATA, saying the terrorism charges were being treated as a joke as they were imposed against every other person.