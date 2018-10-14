Four nurses suspended for bogus certificates

LAHORE : The documents of four nurses of Lahore General Hospital have been found bogus on verification from Board of Intermediate & Secendary Education Lahore and Faisalabad.

According to a press release, the nurses got medical training from Jinnah Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram, Lady Aitchison Hospital, Civil Hospital Tatha, Karachi after which they got appointment through Punjab Public Service Commission in grade-16 and were appointed as charge nurse and posted in Lahore General Hospital.

The LGH administration got the documents verified and found that Nurses Saadia Rasheed, Makhmoor Tareef, Zahida Parveen and Asma Javed had bogus documents. The report has been sent to the Health Department for further disciplinary action.

Punjab Nursing Director General Kauser Parveen said there was no room for such fraud. She said the cases of such nurses were being sent on permanent basis to the Government for onward action. She told that Pakistan Nursing Council is being approached to cancel the registration of these 4 nurses.

Ameerud-Din Medical College Principal and Lahore General Hospital MS said verification of the educational documents of all the employees was being carried out and if any official would not cooperate in this regard then he would be responsible for the consequences.