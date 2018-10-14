Pervaiz visits artist who embroidered Quran on cloth

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi along with his wife and son visited residence of Naseem Akhtar who has embroidered the hand-written Holy Quran on cloth. He congratulated the artist on her work and saw the Holy Quran.

While talking to media, he said he would meet the President of Pakistan and recommend President's Pride of Performance Award to be conferred on Nassem Akhtar and also ask Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to appreciate her. He said Naseem has highlighted the name of Gujrat and Pakistan. He said, “I am also grateful to the Saudi Government which has duly appreciated the work of daughter of Pakistan and placed a volume of it in the Masjid-e-Nabawi, she said.