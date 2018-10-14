KRL in Super Eight, HBL stay afloat

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) became the second team from Pool A after SNGPL to qualify for the Super Eight stage when they recorded their fourth win after overwhelming National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by nine wickets on the third day of their four-day outing of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the situation of Pool B on Saturday also made it clear that WAPDA, which had already qualified, were also joined in Super Eight stage by SSGC and Karachi Whites whose matches were in progress against their respective rivals.

As per details, in the KRL-NBP outing, after having faced a first innings deficit of 208, NBP resumed their second innings at 26 without loss and were bowled out for 240 in 73 overs to set a target of 33 for KRL. KRL chased it in seven overs for the loss of one wicket.

In NBP’s second innings, Ramiz Raja (74) and Ali Asad (69) shared 85 for the second wicket association.

Pacers Ahmed Bashir, Sadaf Hussain and Sameen Gul claimed three wickets each. Sadaf finished with seven scalps in the game. NBP posted 139 in their first innings. In response, KRL made 347 after recovering from early hiccups.

KRL moved to 33 points. NBP are still alive with 23 points and a game in hand.

In other Pool A outing at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, HBL defeated holders SNGPL by 248 runs to keep alive with 21 points.

Chasing a huge target of 469, SNGPL were skittled out for 220 in their second innings. Imran Khalid hammered unbeaten 62 off 75 balls, having smashed five fours and three sixes. Bilawal Bhatti (35), Khurram Shehzad (34) and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (30) were the other main contributors. Test spinner Abdul Rehman got 4-85. Left-arm Test pacer Junaid Khan got 3-21, for an excellent match figures of 10-38. Earlier, after claiming a 235-run lead, HBL resumed their second innings at 175-6 and were folded for 233. Asad Ali picked 4-57. Samiullah Khan Niazi claimed 3-54.

HBL posted 270 in their first innings. In response, SNGPL perished for only 35.

In Pool B match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Lahore Blues upstaged Rawalpindi by nine wickets which took their points to 18.

After being forced to follow-on, Rawalpindi resumed their second innings at 29 without loss and went on to score 218 all out to give 21-run target to Lahore Blues. Lahore Blues chased it in fifth over for the loss of one wicket.

Tayyab Raza struck 66 off 97 balls which contained 11 fours. Omar Waleed made 47. Shahid Nawaz got 5-60. Discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema claimed 4-71. Cheema finished the outing with 9-124. Shahid finished with seven wickets.

Lahore Blues piled-up 335 in their first innings. In reply, Rawalpindi perished for 136.

In a Pool B dead rubber at Marghzar Cricket Ground Islamabad, SSGC claimed lead when, after dismissing the last year’s runners-up WAPDA for 182, they reached 262-4 in their first innings at stumps. Adil Amin carried most of the weight of his side by blasting 123 off 256 balls. The Peshawar-born batsman hit 13 fours in his first first-class century.

Muzammil Nizam made 55 with seven fours. Fawad Alam (36*) and Asif Zakir (8*) were at the crease when bails were drawn.

Test discard Ehsan Adil got 2-27. Earlier, WAPDA resumed their first innings at 172-9 and lost their last wicket after adding ten runs to their overnight score. Left-arm arm spinner Kashif Bhatti claimed 5-68.

In other Pool B fixture at Multan Stadium, in response to Karachi Whites’ first innings total of 600-6 declared Multan reached 244-8 in their first innings at close.

Yousuf Babar hit 77 off 191 balls with nine fours. He added 59 for the seventh wicket association with Waqar Hussain (34). Imran Rafiq hit 47 with eight fours. Abdullah Muqaddam got 2-58.

In Pool B fixture at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, after facing a 160-run first innings deficit, PTV were 207-5 in their second innings against Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Taimur Khan (62), Adnan Mehmmod (32) and Mohammad Waqas (31) were the main contributors.

Test pacer Imran Khan Senior got 4-54. Mohammad Ali claimed 3-22.

In response to PTV’s first innings total of 158, ZTBL were folded for 318 after resuming their innings at 290-6. Shakeel Ansar, who was batting on 44, fell for 56 and Luqman Butt, who was at the crease on 29 on Friday, departed for 31. Fast bowler Tabish Khan got 7-86.

In Pool A match at LCCA Ground Lahore, after being forced to follow-on Lahore Whites were bowled out for 266 in their second innings to set a 112-run target for FATA who were 24-1 in their second innings at stumps.

Mohammad Irfan (74) and Nauman Anwar (68) were the leading scorers. Asif Afridi got 4-54, for a 10-93 match-tally.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Peshawar fought back brilliantly as they reached 352-4, while chasing a target of 374 against Islamabad.

The real heroes behind Peshawar’s superb fightback were Mohammad Mohsin (140) and Nabi Gul (138) who hit solid centuries to put their side on the brink of an unbelievable victory.

Earlier, after gaining a 194-run lead, Islamabad were folded for 179 in their second innings after resuming at 175-9.