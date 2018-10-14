Drive safely

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reckless driving is a major reason for fatal road accidents. In our country, there aren’t any penalties for speeding. The traffic police rarely stop people for this offence.
The traffic authorities should impose heavy penalty on those who are guilty of traffic violation.
Sahar A Karim ( Kech )
