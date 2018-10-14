Deals of $25mln signed at trade fairs

KARACHI: The three-day international Hunan Commodity Asia and Office Suppliers, Stationary and Education exhibitions have ended with mutual agreements worth $25 million.

For the first time a high powered delegation from the province of Chinese great leader Mao Tse-tung, attended the exhibition.

Wu Denguo, vice president of China Trade (CCPIT), Hunan Province, said visiting Pakistan was a pleasant surprise for him, and he experienced the great hospitality of Pakistani people and the trade community. He said China was ready to support the small industries of Pakistan.

Wu Denguo said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had shown interest in small hydro power projects. “Small hydropower projects would help in storage of water and electricity generation.”

Yang guanglin, vice chairman of Hunan provincial Chamber of Commerce and industry, said advanced technology had been introduced in the world for water and energy conservation. He said China could provide such advanced technology to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was on the path of economic growth through CPEC projects under One Road and Belt. The exhibitions, which were organised by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan, were visited by 26,000 people. In both the exhibitions, about 80 stalls were set up to showcase agriculture, construction, chemical, stationary, office, etc, products.