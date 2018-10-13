National Junior Badminton C’ship 2018: Laiba, Meerab, Amal and Alja sail into semis

LAHORE: Three girls from Punjab Laiba Masood, Meerab Bhandara, Amal Munib and one from Balochistan Alja Tariq cruised into the semifinals of National Junior Badminton Championship Girls Singles U-18 category at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

Punjab’s Laiba Masood exhibited wonderful game skills against Amna Jawad also from Punjab and won her Girls Singles U-18 category quarterfinal in straight sets by 21-10, 21-12. Meerab Bhandara defeated Maryiam Shahzadi from Punjab by 21-10, 21-10. Balochistan’s Alja Tariq also demonstrated glorious game and outplayed Sindh’s Maryam Hanif comfortably by 21-7, 21-8.

Abdullah (KP), Tayyab Shafiq (Punjab), Muqsit Amir (Punjab) and Raja Zulqarnain (Punjab) also reached in the semifinals of Boys U-18 Singles event while in the Girls Single U-16 category Sumaiya Tariq (Bal), Mehr un Nisa (Punjab), Dina Shahzad (Isl), and Zainab Chaudhry (Punjab) qualified for the semifinals.

The National Junior Badminton Championship is being organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab. SBP is extending full cooperation to conduct the matches of National Junior Badminton Championship smoothly. The male and female players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fata and Islamabad are competing in Girls Singles U-18, Girls Doubles U-18, Girls Singles U-16, Boys Singles U-14, Boys Singles U-16, Boys Singles U-18 and Boys Doubles U-18 categories during the 4-day National Junior Badminton Championship.

Following are results of second day matches: Girls Singles U-18 Quarterfinal: Laiba Masood (Pb) beat Amna Jawad (Pb) by 21-10, 21-12

Meerab Bhandara (Pb) beat Maryiam Shahzadi (Pb) by 21-10, 21-10

Alja Tariq (Bal) beat Maryam Hanif (Sindh) by 21-7, 21-8

Amal Munib (Pb) beat Maryam Hayyat (Sindh) by 21-3, 21-7.

Boys Singles U-18 Quarterfinal

Abdullah (KP) beat Jalees Yousaf (Pb) by 21-13, 22-20

Muqsit Amir (Pb) beat Zubair Shah (KP) by 21-15, 21-15

Raja Zulqarnain (Pb) beat Talha Khan (Sindh) by 21-10, 21-17

Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Hasheem Ul Hassan (Pb) by 21-17, 21-10

Girls Singles U-16 Quarterfinal

Mehr Un Nisa (Pb) beat Fatima (Bal) by 21-18, 21-14

Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) beat Hajira Nabeel (Pb) by 21-8, 21-5

Dina Shahzad (Isl) beat Hadiqa (Pb) by 21-10, 21-17

Zainab Ch. (Pb) beat Arwa Rasheed (Pb) by 21-4, 21-4.

Girls Singles U-18 first round

Maryam Hanif (Sindh) beat Hania Bilal (Islamabad) by 21-9, 21-7

Mariyam Hayyat (Sindh) beat Nayab (KP) by 21-10, 21-17

Alja Tariq (Bal) beat Meeram Chaudhry (Pb) by 21-8, 21-7

Meerab Bhandara (Pb) beat Masooma Batool (Bal) by 21-7, 21-4

Amna Jawad (Pb) beat Maheen Ali (Sindh) by 21-13, 21-17

Amal Munib (Pb) beat Zartasha Khan (Isl) by 21-4, 21-4

Girls Singles U-16 first round: Mehr Un Nisa (Pb) beat Sarwat Fatimah (Bal) by 21-12, 21-9 Fatimah (Bal) beat Saman Shafiq (Pb) by 21-19, 21-12

Dina Shahzad (Isl) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Pb) by 21-19, 21-12.