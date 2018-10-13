Quaid’s hologram

LAHORE: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a hologram of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is coming to Kasur. The initiative ‘Aik-Better Together’ is being executed in District Council Kasur. The activity is aimed to promote Quaid’s teachings of peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony and unity among the people. It is to remind the nation of the principles over which Quaid fought for us; empowering the women of Pakistan, making this country a place where every faith could have a respectable place, and to work hard for a prosper Pakistan. Starting from October 13 (today), a hologram of Jinnah would be projected in Kasur, at different public places, followed by public art installations, and workshops to engage youth, women and local community leaders.