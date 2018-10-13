Punjab Food Authority

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams under the supervision of the authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has carried out an operation against the adulteration mafia and sealed 11 food businesses for violating the rules of PFA Act here Friday.

Officials said PFA teams unearthed Fresco Dairy and Makkah Madina Dairy unit for producing fake milk by mixing harmful chemicals, detergent, formalin and other hazardous ingredients in it. Muhammad Usman said that PFA has registered a case against the units and recovered estrogens and oxytocin injections which are injected to cows to increase the milk production.