All set to hold by-polls in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: All is set to hold the by- elections on October 14 as all the arrangements have been finalized for conducting polls in free, fair and transparent manner in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Total 13 candidates are in the run for October 14 by-elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV and NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII, two constituencies of Rawalpindi District. Army Jawans and police personnel have taken full control of all polling stations to hold fair and free elections.

Around 76 polling stations in Rawalpindi have been declared highly sensitive where personnel have been deployed in larger numbers for the by-elections. The main contest for NA-60 between PTI’s candidate Sheikh Rashid Shafique and PML-N, Sajjad Khan.