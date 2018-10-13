Sat October 13, 2018
October 13, 2018

Broken promises

The ruling PTI has accused the previous government of damaging institutions and borrowing a huge loan from foreign donor agencies, while opposition parties blame the PTI for its incompetence in grappling with the current grave economic challenges. This tug of war has now taken a serious turn after the arrest of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. Fawad Chaudhry’s used indecent language for the opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate added fuel to the fire. The question is: what became of Imran Khan’s tall claims that he had a team of financial wizards to radically improve the fractured economy and steer the country out of financial woes?

A country cannot be run through blame games. It requires level-headedness on the part of the incumbent government and the cooperation of the opposition to put the country on the right track. In case the government fails to adopt a serious approach in this regard and end the acrimonious environment created by some of its responsible ministers, the country may find itself in another serious political and financial crisis, which would further aggravate the situation – politically and financially.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai

