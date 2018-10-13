Sat October 13, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 13, 2018

Sprint legend Bolt hits first goals in football bid

SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt made his case for becoming a professional footballer Friday when he scored his first goals after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

The 100 metres world record-holder, who has been bidding for a professional contract since he retired last year, recovered from a painful kick in the groin to grab a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

Bolt, 32, finished with his left foot after some slack marking on 55 minutes, celebrating with his trademark ‘Lightning Bolt’ pose in front of more than 5,000 fans — a rare turnout for a pre-season game.

The Jamaican, wearing number 95 on his shirt in a nod to his 100m world record time of 9.58secs, then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on 69 minutes before being substituted six minutes later with the score at 4-0.

It was the first game Bolt has started since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial.“I’m just happy that I got a chance and I’m proud of myself,” Bolt told host broadcaster Fox Sports after the game.

“It was a big deal... first start and scoring two goals. It was a good feeling. This is what I worked towards. I try to get better and I am on the way to doing that.”Bolt said he had a “lot more to learn” and was keen to join the Mariners on a professional contract. “I’m keen, that’s why I’m here to play my best and to try and get into the team,” he added.

