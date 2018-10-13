Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Govt committed to eliminate malnutrition under SDGs’

ISLAMABAD: Planning Development and Reforms Division Federal Secretary Zafar Hasan on Friday said the government is committed to eliminate hunger and all forms of malnutrition in compliance with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target 2.1 and 2.2.

Addressing a roundtable on “The state of Food Security and Nutrition in the World”, the secretary said the launch of national food security policy and multi-sectoral nutrition strategy shows the government’s resolve to addressing the challenges of zero hunger in Pakistan under the SDGs.

The roundtable was organised by the Centre for Rural Economy in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Pakistan recognised the importance of food security, he said, adding that the country produced surplus staple wheat and sugar, but still approximately 18 percent of the population faced challenges of food insecurity.

“Several factors like lack of awareness about healthy food and poor access due to low income and geographic barriers are the main reasons that upset the dietary system of households, as a result stunting is 42 percent, which is one of the highest across the world,” he said, adding that the phenomena was present in both rural and urban areas of Pakistan.

Hasan said Pakistan contributed the least towards climate change and global warming issues; however, the country was amongst the worst sufferers. “The availability and storage of water has now become one of the most critical issues depicting the public policy decisions in Pakistan.”

Speaking of water issues, the secretary said water shortage in summer was due to 30 percent less rains, which would persist in winters too, and glacial cover was projected to decrease by 20 percent with temperature rising by two to three degree Celsius by 2050.

Hasan said Pakistan’s agriculture sector has already witnessed a number of floods in 2010 and 2011, which cost $7.6 billion in accumulated damages and losses - a huge amount for an economy like Pakistan.

He also reiterated that the government of Pakistan was one of the first signatories to the United Nationals Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), and now was going to actively participate in COP-24 Katowice, 2018. He said Pakistan has decreased the value for prevalence of undernourishment from 23.3 percent in 2006 to 18 percent in 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed