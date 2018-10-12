Service station owners protest against Wasa

Rawalpindi : Scores of owners of service stations of Rawalpindi city staged a protest demonstration in the premises of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) here Thursday against the disconnection of their water connections.

The protesters who started to gather before office timings also made a sit-in and expressed concern over the move of Wasa with regard to disconnecting their water supply lines.

Talking to this correspondent, the representatives of filling stations alleged that the water connections were disconnected three days ago and resultantly their business was affected causing financial loss to them.

The demonstration was staged on the call of Service Stations Union to express resentment over the move. However, on reaching, the Chairman of RDA/Wasa, Arif Abbasi held a meeting with the union representatives which continued for more than an hour. After holding meeting with the chairman, the protesters on the directions of union representatives led by president and general secretary dispersed off peacefully from Wasa office.

Later talking to this correspondent, RDA Chairman, Arif Abbasi said that following the orders of the Supreme Court, Wasa had disconnected 70 water connections of filling stations in Rawalpindi in the initial stages. However, as the owners during meeting with him assured to carry on their business in accordance with the Punjab government act and sought time, I have directed the related officials to restore their connections. One month time has been provided to them to clear their water tariff dues. They have also been directed not to use big share of water while washing their vehicles on daily basis. They have given assurance to me to work in accordance with the law. In all there are about 600 water filling stations all over the Rawalpindi city and adjacent areas. However, in first phase Wasa disconnected water supply lines of 70 stations. The process would continue against other owners of filling stations as well if they fail to clear outstanding dues of water tariff within one month period.