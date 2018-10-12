App reports rise in polio vaccination coverage

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s developed Monitoring System for Polio Campaign (MSPC) launched in September 2016 has reported an increase in vaccination of children from 3,512,589 reported in August 2018 to 4,361,113 in September 2018 in seven districts of the province.

PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif was briefed in a progress review meeting here on Thursday that the total number of children vaccinated hitherto was 60 million, making it the biggest success of any polio campaign ever launched in the world.

Polio field staff is monitored through the smartphones installed with the application developed by PITB to monitor the polio campaigns in the top priority seven districts of Punjab.