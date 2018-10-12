Massacre masterminds want to flee: Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has cautioned the government that the masterminds of the Model Town killings and those who plundered public wealth were looking for escape routes to flee the country.

None of the criminals and killers must be allowed to leave the country without punishment, he said while addressing a meeting of the scholars of Minhajul Quran Ulema Council on Thursday. He said he was in the final phase of the consultation with the team of lawyers to summon the masterminds of Model Town killings before the High Court, adding that ensuring justice to the victim families was the top priority for which the legal battle was on for the last four years.