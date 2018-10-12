Fri October 12, 2018
Newspost

October 12, 2018

Unjust critique

Finally, the government has addressed the elephant in the room – the financial crisis. It was shocking to see that the rupee fell by Rs10 in a day. This the first real challenge which the newly elected government has to tackle efficiently. However, the government appears to be a bit panicked. This hints at the fact that the government wasn’t fully prepared to deal with the challenge. First, the PTI needs to realise that people know that the PTI – who has been in power for only 50 days - does not stand as the culprit behind the fresh debacle of the economy. In fact, real culprits can be spotted in the ranks of opposition. So instead of wasting its breath on answering all the so-called allegations leveled against the PTI by opposition parties, the government must act smart and should not allow itself to be deflected from real issues.

Since the party is in power, it is better that it doesn’t get involved in the blame game. The government needs to come up with strategies to deal with the challenges. And people believe that it will be able to do so.

Vasdev

Mithi

*****

It is heartrending to see the current situation of our country. The past governments have left the country reeling under a mountain of debt. The life of an average Pakistani is become so difficult. Power outages are a daily occurrence. Prices of edible commodities have skyrocketed to an exceptionally high level.

The newly elected PTI government has monumental challenges ahead. Imran Khan has inherited a storm. Let’s see how he will turn around the economy, nurse the wounds of his countrymen and repair the damage done to our beloved country by the corrupt.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Comments

